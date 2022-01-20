2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman returned home to find burglar in Euclid apartment, police say

Euclid burglar
Euclid burglar(Source: Euclid police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a burglary suspect who was found in a woman’s apartment building.

According to investigators, the resident returned to her first-floor Kenwood Crossing apartment just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. She encountered a burglar inside her home when she entered.

Police said the suspect exited the apartment through the same window he broke to gain entry when the woman returned home.

On Tuesday, January 18th at 6:51 p.m. a woman entered her first floor apartment at Kenwood Crossing and encountered a...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 216-289-8505.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

FILE
Over 120 notices posted on doors of Lakewood residents for failing to clear snow from sidewalks
Portage County drugs seized
THC ‘Wonka Bars,’ other marijuana products seized in search at Portage County home (photo gallery)
Portage County drug bust
Cleveland dog missing and believed stolen reunited with owner after 5 days
Cleveland dog missing and believed stolen reunited with owner after 5 days