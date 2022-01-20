Woman returned home to find burglar in Euclid apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a burglary suspect who was found in a woman’s apartment building.

According to investigators, the resident returned to her first-floor Kenwood Crossing apartment just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. She encountered a burglar inside her home when she entered.

Police said the suspect exited the apartment through the same window he broke to gain entry when the woman returned home.

On Tuesday, January 18th at 6:51 p.m. a woman entered her first floor apartment at Kenwood Crossing and encountered a... Posted by Euclid Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 216-289-8505.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.