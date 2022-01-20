Woman shot in Cleveland Heights Wednesday night.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot near Monticello Middle School in Cleveland Heights, according to Police.

The shooting happened on Yellowstone Road around 6 pm.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery, according to Chief Mecklenburg.

Police said they did not have a condition on the victim but will have more information in the morning.

