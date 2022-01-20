2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto

Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto
Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a 2006 Black United Trailer on Jan. 10 is on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify her.

The grand theft auto/theft happened at approximately 4:49 a.m. in the area of West 117th Street and Highland Road, according to police.

She then took off in a Jeep Wrangler, police said.

The trailer has since been recovered, but she has yet to be found, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto
Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. Reddy at 216-623-5225 and reference report #2022-008092 if you recognize this grand theft auto/theft suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
19 news
‘Burn in hell’: Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)

Latest News

Cleveland dog missing and believed stolen reunited with owner after 5 days
Cleveland dog missing and believed stolen reunited with owner after 5 days
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside
Gunman breaks into Cleveland apartment, fires shot inside
Duo wanted for robbing Cleveland Diary Mart at gunpoint
Duo wanted for robbing Cleveland Diary Mart at gunpoint
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash