CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a 2006 Black United Trailer on Jan. 10 is on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify her.

The grand theft auto/theft happened at approximately 4:49 a.m. in the area of West 117th Street and Highland Road, according to police.

She then took off in a Jeep Wrangler, police said.

The trailer has since been recovered, but she has yet to be found, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Woman wanted on Cleveland’s West Side for grand theft auto (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call Det. Reddy at 216-623-5225 and reference report #2022-008092 if you recognize this grand theft auto/theft suspect or have any other information on this crime.

