Canton opening warming centers in advance of frigid weekend

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is offering two warming centers for those in need, beginning Friday night through Monday, Jan. 24.

The warming centers are at the following locations:

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, (formerly known as the South East Community Center) - 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, 330-489-3350

The center’s hours are 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on all three days.

Guests must enter through the “West” door.

Refuge of Hope - 715 Second St NE, 330-453-1785.

The refuge will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No overnight stays will be permitted.

Guests must enter through door #3.

Hot beverages and food will also be provided.

SARTA is offering free transportation to both locations and the American Red Cross is providing cots and blankets.

COVID 19 precautions must be honored, such as masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing.

Canton Police and Fire Department personnel will assist in manning the locations and checking on citizens who are outside in the cold weather.

Citizens needing assistance may call 911.

If transportation is needed, when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.

