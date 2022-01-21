2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mayor issues mask advisory for all indoor spaces

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb issued a mask advisory for all indoor spaces.

The masking recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, takes effect immediately through Jan. 31.

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, approximately 46% of city residents have completed the vaccination process.

The city also identified which Cleveland zip codes are experiencing the highest and lowest seven-day COVID-19 case averages per 100,000.

