Cleveland mayor issues mask advisory for all indoor spaces

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb issued a mask advisory for all indoor spaces.

The masking recommendation, regardless of vaccination status, takes effect immediately through Jan. 31.

Mayor Justin M. Bibb has issued a mask advisory effective immediately for all indoor spaces through January 31st. Wear a mask and get vaccinated or boosted today. #MaskUpCLE pic.twitter.com/nJ2Js9vHTa — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) January 21, 2022

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, approximately 46% of city residents have completed the vaccination process.

The city also identified which Cleveland zip codes are experiencing the highest and lowest seven-day COVID-19 case averages per 100,000.

