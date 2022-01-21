Cleveland police seek to ID suspect who fled shooting on city’s West Side (photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to identify a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera fleeing the scene of a shooting on the city’s West Side.

According to a police report, a 53-year-old man was injured Jan. 16 when shots were fired in a parking lot near West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue.

Police dispatch said the 53-year-old was likely shot while trying to catch an RTA bus, according to the report.

Hospital staff told officers the victim received a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said a second man was seen fleeing the area around 5:45 a.m.

That man was previously spotted near Lorain Avenue and W. 100th Street, according to police.

He is described by police as having facial hair and wearing glasses.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2535 with tips.

