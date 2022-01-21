Community members provide food to Cleveland Police’s fifth district as a way to honor slain officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members literally wrapped their arms around the partner of slain Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek.

The 25-year-old was killed during a carjacking while off-duty on New Year’s Eve.

“When we heard about the senseless and brutal slaying of the police officer, we said we have to do something,” said community activist Dr. Yvonne Pointer.

On Thursday, internet radio show host Jeff Brown, Pointer and others brought lunch to the Fifth District, where Bartek was assigned.

“It hurt my heart. I never met the officer before, but it just bruised my spirit,” said Pointer.

Brown, who coordinated the luncheon, said he wanted to show Bartek’s brothers and sisters in blue that they have support during this tough time.

“They need love. They need support. We all do. For this tragic incident to happen, it’s just sad,” said Brown.

Brown added he knows there’s been tension between the Black community and Cleveland police officers.

He said he wanted officers to know they are appreciated.

“There’s a bad stigma that the police and urban, black community can’t get along, but that’s not true, we need each other,” said Brown.

The luncheon ended with an emotional prayer for the Fifth District and Bartek’s family.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.