2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to resume trials Feb. 7

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court(Vic Gideon)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas on Friday announced jury trials will resume Feb. 7, more than a month after the judges voted to postpone the trials due to COVID-19.

The court will only schedule cases where the defendant is currently in jail through March 18, according to a news release, because their cases were significantly impacted by COVID-related delays.

The call-in system for jurors remains in place, according to the release.

Those who receive a jury summons should confirm they are actually needed by calling the number listed the evening before they are set to appear.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Cleveland police seek to ID suspect who fled shooting on city’s West Side
Cleveland police seek to ID suspect who fled shooting on city’s West Side (photo)
West 97th Street shooting suspects
Victim shot multiple times on West 97th Street before suspects fled scene, Cleveland police say
19 News
SWAT requested to scene after robbery suspect barricades himself in Cleveland home
Casey Bisner
Bond set at $50,000 for Cleveland mother charged after baby dies with fentanyl in system