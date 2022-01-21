Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to resume trials Feb. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas on Friday announced jury trials will resume Feb. 7, more than a month after the judges voted to postpone the trials due to COVID-19.

The court will only schedule cases where the defendant is currently in jail through March 18, according to a news release, because their cases were significantly impacted by COVID-related delays.

Medical experts feel the latest wave of COVID cases has peaked and is, hopefully, on the decline. When combined with the many health measures we already have in place, we are confident that our court can safely resume jury trials on February 7. Every case before the court is important, and we understand the frustration that all parties are experiencing. But for the short term, we need to address the cases that also impact a person’s immediate liberty.

The call-in system for jurors remains in place, according to the release.

Those who receive a jury summons should confirm they are actually needed by calling the number listed the evening before they are set to appear.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.