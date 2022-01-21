Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to resume trials Feb. 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas on Friday announced jury trials will resume Feb. 7, more than a month after the judges voted to postpone the trials due to COVID-19.
The court will only schedule cases where the defendant is currently in jail through March 18, according to a news release, because their cases were significantly impacted by COVID-related delays.
The call-in system for jurors remains in place, according to the release.
Those who receive a jury summons should confirm they are actually needed by calling the number listed the evening before they are set to appear.
