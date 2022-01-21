2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid Teachers Association gives 10-day strike notice as contract negotiations continue

Euclid Teachers Association gives 10-day strike notice as contract negotiations continue
Euclid Teachers Association gives 10-day strike notice as contract negotiations continue(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Teachers Association is potentially nearing a strike.

On Thursday, the union gave Euclid City School District their 10-day strike notice after 26 hours of failed negotiations.

According to a news release, contract negotiations have continued for nearly a year, and teachers have worked without a contract for 130 days.

Negotiations will start again on Jan. 26, just four days before the union could vote to strike.

If a strike begins, it would last until a contract agreement is reached, according to the release.

Josh Stephens, the Euclid Teachers Association spokesperson, released this statement to 19 News about the ongoing conflict:

“Euclid teachers have long been a primary stabilizing force in the lives of our students. Euclid teachers have filled the gaps when the district has failed to provide students with fundamentals such as transportation, adequate building security, and extracurricular learning and growth opportunities. We have done so out of our deep professional commitment to the improvement of the children of Euclid. But now we have been denied a contract which would have allowed us to provide the children of this community the education they deserve. And, for that reason, I will proudly walk the line until this Board comes to its senses.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

19 News
SWAT requested to scene after robbery suspect barricades himself in Cleveland home
Middlefield man builds car out of snow, a ride fit for a snowman
Middlefield man builds car out of snow, a ride fit for a snowman
Middlefield man builds car out of snow, a ride fit for a snowman
Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects
Governor: 20,000 jobs, historical $20 billion investment coming to Ohio as part of Intel plants project