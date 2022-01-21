Euclid Teachers Association gives 10-day strike notice as contract negotiations continue

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Teachers Association is potentially nearing a strike.

On Thursday, the union gave Euclid City School District their 10-day strike notice after 26 hours of failed negotiations.

According to a news release, contract negotiations have continued for nearly a year, and teachers have worked without a contract for 130 days.

Negotiations will start again on Jan. 26, just four days before the union could vote to strike.

If a strike begins, it would last until a contract agreement is reached, according to the release.

Josh Stephens, the Euclid Teachers Association spokesperson, released this statement to 19 News about the ongoing conflict:

“Euclid teachers have long been a primary stabilizing force in the lives of our students. Euclid teachers have filled the gaps when the district has failed to provide students with fundamentals such as transportation, adequate building security, and extracurricular learning and growth opportunities. We have done so out of our deep professional commitment to the improvement of the children of Euclid. But now we have been denied a contract which would have allowed us to provide the children of this community the education they deserve. And, for that reason, I will proudly walk the line until this Board comes to its senses.”

