Freedom for man jailed for nearly 2 years on attempted murder charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Juan Taylor sat in the office of his attorney’s on Friday afternoon, a free man, after spending the better part of the past 2 years in jail, claiming his innocence and waiting for a trial that never started.

Taylor was arrested, and faced multiple charges of attempted murder and arson after an investigation by Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police after a CMHA property was fire bombed.

Taylor’s children were among the intended victims according to court records.

No one was injured in the fire but there was significant property damage.

Taylor claimed his innocence all along and was more than relieved when the charges were dropped.

“It was hard, it was very, very hard for me and it’s just finally over, it’s finally over,” he said.

Attorney’s Bobby DiCello and Peter Soldato worked the case and felt early in their own investigation that there were more than just simple inconsistencies with what they saw in police reports and what they were hearing from witnesses.

“This was a shocking case of cops looking for a conviction, period, that’s what it was from day 1 to what it is right now,” DiCello said.

Pete Soldato, also worked the case and said while the critical first step was getting Taylor out of jail there is still work to do.

“It is not complete justice yet, complete justice would be if it never happened in the first place, so we deserve full justice which is making this right and correcting this for Juan and being sure it doesn’t happen again in the future,” he said.

Taylor said he will take the next few weeks to re-establish the relationship with his children.

“I have to accept what happened at this point and just move forward, I can’t change what happened, I can only move forward,” he said.

