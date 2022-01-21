Governor: 20,000 jobs, historical $20 billion investment coming to Ohio as part of Intel manufacturing plants project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor made a significant announcement on Friday regarding a “monumental” investment in Ohio.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, Intel Corporation has committed to investing in two future semiconductor manufacturing plants in Licking County.

Intel’s plan includes an investment of more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in central Ohio by 2025.

It’s expected that the project will generate over 20,000 jobs for Ohioans, including direct Intel positions and construction opportunities.

**Additional details will be discussed during a 2:30 p.m. press conference with Gov. DeWine**

Even though the facilities will be located in Licking County, the impact is expected to be felt statewide. An estimated $2.8 billion is expected to be added to the state’s annual gross product, the governor’s office said.

➡ @Intel plans to invest an initial $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in Licking County by 2025. The factories will have Intel's most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain. #IntelOhio #BuiltForThis pic.twitter.com/eBRqEJaC8a — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2022

“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips,’” Gov. DeWine said.

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

The project is the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

“We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade,” Gelsinger added.

