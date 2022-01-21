2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor: 20,000 jobs, historical $20 billion investment coming to Ohio as part of Intel manufacturing plants project

CEO of Intel Corporation Pat Gelsinger speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala...
CEO of Intel Corporation Pat Gelsinger speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Intel Corp will invest more than US$7 billion (RM29.6 billion) to build a new chip-packaging and testing factory expanding production in the Malaysia following a global shortage of semiconductors. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor made a significant announcement on Friday regarding a “monumental” investment in Ohio.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine, Intel Corporation has committed to investing in two future semiconductor manufacturing plants in Licking County.

Intel’s plan includes an investment of more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in central Ohio by 2025.

It’s expected that the project will generate over 20,000 jobs for Ohioans, including direct Intel positions and construction opportunities.

**Additional details will be discussed during a 2:30 p.m. press conference with Gov. DeWine**

Even though the facilities will be located in Licking County, the impact is expected to be felt statewide. An estimated $2.8 billion is expected to be added to the state’s annual gross product, the governor’s office said.

“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips,’” Gov. DeWine said.

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

The project is the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

“We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade,” Gelsinger added.

