2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lakewood issues reminders to its homeowners and businesses, shovel your sidewalks

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alameda Street, Lakewood
Alameda Street, Lakewood(WOIO)
City of Lakewood, Ohio
City of Lakewood, Ohio(WOIO)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood has about 32,000 housing units within its limits.

Whenever there’s a snowfall there at or above 2 inches, its residents are required to shovel the sidewalks in front of their properties.

Failure to do so could lead to accidents, which could then lead to potential litigation.

A team from the city’s building department goes out to spot check in Lakewood’s neighborhoods following a snowstorm, and if they find someone has not cleared away the snow they get issued a friendly door tag reminder notice.

Lakewood’s Mayor, Megan George, said her city is a walkable community and one of only a few that does not bus its students to school.

The reminder is a way of helping to make sure the students don’t feel the need to walk in the street, where they run the risk of being hit by a vehicle, she said.

One resident said they clear the sidewalks not only in front of their own home on Alameda Avenue, but helps clear other sections of the street to accommodate his neighbors.

“You’ve got to understand that some people are older and probably can’t get out to do it themselves, so we help everyone around here and try to shovel them out,” he said.

Mayor George said there’s about a 65% compliance rate from residents who receive the notices.

She added about 130 notices have been given out so far.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash

Latest News

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say
Lakewood Mayor Megan George said residents could get a reminder on their door to clear snow out.
Lakewood issues reminders to its homeowners and businesses, shovel your sidewalks
mother behind bars after fentanyl found in baby's system
Mother arrested after 1-year-old baby dies with fentanyl in his system
Casey Bisner is in custody, after her 1-year-old son was found dead with fentanyl in his system.
Mother arrested after 1- year -old baby dies with fentanyl in his system