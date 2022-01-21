Lakewood issues reminders to its homeowners and businesses, shovel your sidewalks

Alameda Street, Lakewood (WOIO)

City of Lakewood, Ohio (WOIO)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood has about 32,000 housing units within its limits.

Whenever there’s a snowfall there at or above 2 inches, its residents are required to shovel the sidewalks in front of their properties.

Failure to do so could lead to accidents, which could then lead to potential litigation.

A team from the city’s building department goes out to spot check in Lakewood’s neighborhoods following a snowstorm, and if they find someone has not cleared away the snow they get issued a friendly door tag reminder notice.

Lakewood’s Mayor, Megan George, said her city is a walkable community and one of only a few that does not bus its students to school.

The reminder is a way of helping to make sure the students don’t feel the need to walk in the street, where they run the risk of being hit by a vehicle, she said.

One resident said they clear the sidewalks not only in front of their own home on Alameda Avenue, but helps clear other sections of the street to accommodate his neighbors.

“You’ve got to understand that some people are older and probably can’t get out to do it themselves, so we help everyone around here and try to shovel them out,” he said.

Mayor George said there’s about a 65% compliance rate from residents who receive the notices.

She added about 130 notices have been given out so far.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.