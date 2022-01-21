2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man with history of breaking and entering arrested for Parma bar break-in

Vernon Evans, 46, was arrested in connection with an alleged breaking and entering at Union House Bar & Restaurant in Parma.(SOURCE: Parma Police Department)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected in at least three alleged break-ins was arrested Friday for another breaking and entering charge.

Vernon Evans, 48, was taken into custody on charges that he broke into the Union House Bar & Restaurant located on Brookpark Road in Parma on Monday.

According to Parma police officials, Evans was arrested on Dec. 24, 2021, by Parma and Brooklyn police in connection with two break-ins at JB’s Tavern on Dec. 3, and Dec. 16.

The tavern is also located on Brookpark Road.

The other breaking and entering allegedly occurred in Brooklyn, but officials did not disclose the exact location.

Following his first arrest, Evans’ case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, where he was arraigned and given a personal bond.

Police said Evans may be connected to more break-ins in both the Parma and greater Cuyahoga County area, but they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

