Middlefield man builds car out of snow, a ride fit for a snowman

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - After several inches of snow fell on Northeast Ohio this week, a Middlefield man used his artistic abilities to create a wonderful winter sculpture.

Take a look outside William Mast’s home, and you’ll see a blue sports car. Look a little closer, and you’ll discover the whole thing is made of snow!

It’s a ride fit for a snowman, with photos showing the sculpture is about the size of a real vehicle.

Mast’s daughter-in-law Alexandria Mast said William is a talented, creative and giving man, now using his gifts to bring a little winter cheer.

Drivers are encouraged to swing by and see the art for themselves. Mast lives on West High Street near Standish Avenue in Middlefield.

