2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Frigid tonight as many temperatures dip below zero

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Any leftover lake effect flurries will be ending this morning. You’ll still have a good deal of clouds west of Cleveland. Gradual clearing elsewhere. It remains cold with high temperatures around 20 degrees. It’s a clear sky tonight. Everything coming together for a frigid night ahead. Light wind and snow pack make up the combination to allow temperatures to crash below zero in many spots. Clouds quickly increase tomorrow. It’ll be a dry day. Afternoon temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range. There is a fast moving disturbance (clipper) that rolls through Sunday. A shot of light snow with it. Lake effect snow happening at the same time, however, will lead to heavier snow totals where those squalls persist. High temperatures Sunday in the 20 to 25 degree range.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/20/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/20/2022
19
19 First Alert Weather Day: Winter weather advisory in effect through Thursday night, hazardous travel conditions occurring
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Icy conditions, lake effect snow expected as arctic air settles in