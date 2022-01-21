Northeast Ohio Weather: Frigid tonight as many temperatures dip below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Any leftover lake effect flurries will be ending this morning. You’ll still have a good deal of clouds west of Cleveland. Gradual clearing elsewhere. It remains cold with high temperatures around 20 degrees. It’s a clear sky tonight. Everything coming together for a frigid night ahead. Light wind and snow pack make up the combination to allow temperatures to crash below zero in many spots. Clouds quickly increase tomorrow. It’ll be a dry day. Afternoon temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range. There is a fast moving disturbance (clipper) that rolls through Sunday. A shot of light snow with it. Lake effect snow happening at the same time, however, will lead to heavier snow totals where those squalls persist. High temperatures Sunday in the 20 to 25 degree range.

