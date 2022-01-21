2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officer-involved traffic accident on St. Clair in Glenville

The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for a male suspect after a woman was shot and...
The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for a male suspect after a woman was shot and killed.(WOIO (custom credit) | WOIO)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic accident involving a Cleveland Police cruiser and an SUV has closed a section of St. Clair Avenue near Glenville High School.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and was reported between St. Clair and Eddy Road.

The area around the scene has been cordoned off and traffic is being redirected.

Cleveland Police officials have been contacted, but have not yet provided any details.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,697 new COVID-19 cases, additional 742 deaths
Tamara McLoyd
Video shows arrest of woman accused in deadly carjacking of Cleveland police officer
Cleveland police seek to ID suspect who fled shooting on city’s West Side
Cleveland police seek to ID suspect who fled shooting on city’s West Side (photo)
West 97th Street shooting suspects
Victim shot multiple times on West 97th Street before suspects fled scene, Cleveland police say