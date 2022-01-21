Streetsboro restaurant damaged by fire Friday morning

Streetsboro, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a section of The Happy Moose Bar & Grill.

Units responded to a commercial fire alarm at 9436 OH-14 at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

According to officials, the restaurant owner notified them of “something burning” and the building’s fire sprinkler system had activated, though no fire was visible.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions in the kitchen.

Using a thermal imaging camera (TIC), they isolated a section of wall behind a grill, where they discovered fire inside.

Flames were reported to have charred the interior section up to the ceiling and was beginning to spread, but crews were able to contain it within a half-hour.

The remainder of the restaurant sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Several neighboring fire departments were called utilizing the MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System).

Ultimately, only an Engine company from Aurora Fire Department was brought in to assist.

Additional assistance was provided by Streetsboro Police Department and the Streetsboro Water Department.

No injuries were reported and the owner and all employees safely evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

Officials said the fire appears to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

The estimated total damages are in excess of $250,000, and it was not disclosed if the restaurant is insured.

