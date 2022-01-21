Summit County opening warming centers ahead of weekend cold front

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials announced they are opening four warming centers today in anticipation of the incoming cold weather to Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release, the centers are scheduled to be open today through Sunday, then again from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29.

Their hours of operation are 8:30 a.m and 10:00 p.m.

The Akron centers are located at:

Lawton Street Community Center - 1225 Lawton Street, 330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center - 700 E. Exchange Street, 330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Avenue, 330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center - 380 W. Crosier Street, 330-375-2826

The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will also be open tonight through Wednesday, January 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:

• Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy of the facility rooms.

• Stay in family groups.

• Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.

• Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.

• If a visitor has a temperature or exhibits signs of illness, the visitor will immediately be referred to an EMT for off-site medical attention.

• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility including the entrance and exit areas.

• Community center spaces will be cleaned and sanitized

Officials stated they will continue the developing weather situation and will extend the centers’ hours, if necessary.

Unless otherwise specified, the centers will run on normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 24, then return to their normal business hours indefinitely starting Sunday, Jan. 30.

