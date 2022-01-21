2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summit County opening warming centers ahead of weekend cold front

The City of Akron is opening their warming centers for the weekend and parts of next week.
The City of Akron is opening their warming centers for the weekend and parts of next week.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials announced they are opening four warming centers today in anticipation of the incoming cold weather to Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release, the centers are scheduled to be open today through Sunday, then again from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29.

Their hours of operation are 8:30 a.m and 10:00 p.m.

The Akron centers are located at:

Lawton Street Community Center - 1225 Lawton Street, 330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center - 700 E. Exchange Street, 330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Avenue, 330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center - 380 W. Crosier Street, 330-375-2826

The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will also be open tonight through Wednesday, January 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:

• Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy of the facility rooms.

• Stay in family groups.

• Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.

• Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.

• If a visitor has a temperature or exhibits signs of illness, the visitor will immediately be referred to an EMT for off-site medical attention.

• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility including the entrance and exit areas.

• Community center spaces will be cleaned and sanitized

Officials stated they will continue the developing weather situation and will extend the centers’ hours, if necessary.

Unless otherwise specified, the centers will run on normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 24, then return to their normal business hours indefinitely starting Sunday, Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Vernon Evans, 46, was arrested in connection with an alleged breaking and entering at Union...
Man with history of breaking and entering arrested for Parma bar break-in
James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
Reward for information leading to arrest of Sheffield Village murder suspect increased
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,697 new COVID-19 cases, additional 742 deaths
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1