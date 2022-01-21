2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT requested to scene for robbery suspect who barricaded himself in Cleveland home

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a Cleveland home early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of West Boulevard and Madison Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. for the standoff situation.

Officials said the suspect was wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery incident that occurred near West 25th Street and Monroe Avenue in Cleveland.

SWAT officers were requested to the scene, police on the scene told 19 News.

Police were assisting traffic with detours in the area because of the road closure.

This is a developing story.

