Reward for information leading to arrest of Sheffield Village murder suspect increased

James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
By Julia Bingel and Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals increased the reward amount offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend in Sheffield Village.

According to Sheffield Village police, James Kimbrough III shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Authorities are offering $5,000 for information leading to Kimbrough’s arrest, according to a news release.

Milenna Lopez
Milenna Lopez (woio)

Police said Lopez, who was a manager at the restaurant, was on break and sitting in her vehicle when Kimbrough approached and shot her.

Kimbrough then fled the scene and remains on the loose.

His last known address is near the 3000 block of Caroline Avenue in Lorain.

U.S. Marshals said Kimbrough, a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). The reward stands at $5,000.

You can also send a tip by clicking here.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

