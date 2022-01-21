Victim shot multiple times on West 97th Street before suspects fled scene, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police’s First District detectives are hoping the public can provide information regarding Wednesday afternoon shooting on the city’s West side.

Investigators provided photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the felonious assault shooting on West 97th Street near Lorain Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times just before 5:30 p.m. The two suspects then fled north on West 97th Street towards South marginal Drive in a green Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call First District detectives at 216-623-2524.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.