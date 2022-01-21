2 Strong 4 Bullies
Video shows arrest of woman accused in deadly carjacking of Cleveland police officer

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released video showing the arrest of an 18-year-old woman charged with murder in an off-duty Cleveland police officer’s death.

Tamara Unique McLoyd of Garfield Heights is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, in connection to the deadly carjacking of 25-year-old Shane Bartek.

Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

Bartek was fatally shot in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve on the city’s West Side, according to Cleveland police, and McLoyd was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

A Cleveland Municipal Court document said McLoyd “did purposely cause the death of Shane Bartek during the armed robbery of his vehicle.”

The carjacking happened around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm’s Corner neighborhood.

According to the court document, surveillance footage reviewed by detectives showed Bartek being “ambushed and robbed” in an apartment building parking lot.

Prosecutors have said McLoyd allegedly admitted to shooting Bartek in an interview following her arrest.

Community reacts to violent killing of Cleveland police officer during carjacking
Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek’s death ruled ‘In the line of duty’

A second person, Anthony Butler Jr., is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and receiving stolen property in connection to Bartek’s death.

Richmond Heights police said Butler was identified as the driver who led police on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit in Bartek’s stolen vehicle.

New video released to 19 News by Cleveland police shows a helicopter tracking Butler down in the stolen car.

Prosecutors have called Butler “an accomplice” and said he allegedly told police he received Bartek’s car from McLoyd.

Suspect interrupts Cuyahoga County judge, turns to 19 News camera: ‘I had nothing to do with that officer being killed’

Butler and McLoyd are currently behind bars.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in Aug. of 2019, the spokesperson said, and served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

He was laid to rest Jan. 11 with hundreds in attendance.

Community comes out to pay respect to murdered Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
Officers from around US honor Cleveland police patrolman Shane Bartek at his funeral

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

