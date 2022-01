OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Side Market (WSM) is back open for business after an elevator outage trigged closures earlier this week.

WSM said electrical updates took longer than initially planned.

Operating hours will return to normal on Friday, according to a WSM tweet.

We’re officially back open and operating today!



Come out and shop the Market today until 5pm. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Bmns5X570f — West Side Market (@WestSideMarket) January 21, 2022

