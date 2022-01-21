2 Strong 4 Bullies
Workers returning to Downtown Cleveland according to recent study

The Cleveland skyline.
The Cleveland skyline.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The resurgence of Downtown Cleveland has continued despite recent surges in the Omicron variant according to a study by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

According to the study, more people are returning to work downtown and staying downtown to spend more time and money.

In addition to more people returning to work, 47 new shops and restaurants have opened since March 2020. That means downtown has seen a net gain of 20 retail and dining establishments.

