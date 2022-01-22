2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 accused crack cocaine distributors arrested in Lorain
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of accused drug distributors were arrested as crack cocaine, marijuana, suspected Xanax and Oxycontin pills, and four guns were seized in a Narcotics Unit bust, Lorain Police confirmed.

Police said the search warrants were served at Christopher Lamar King’s residence in the 1310 block of West 21st Street and Latilka L. Calhoun’s residence in the 910 block of West 14th Street.

The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit served the warrants the morning of Jan. 21 with the Lorain Police SWAT team, Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau, Elyria Police Narcotics Unit, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force officers, and the FBI, police listed.

The LPD Narcotics Unit began the investigation after learning that King and Calhoun were working with each other to distribute crack cocaine in Lorain, according to police.

Police said detectives seized the following:

  • approximately 15 grams of crack cocaine
  • one pound of marijuana
  • suspected Xanax pills
  • suspected Oxycontin pills
  • two rifles
  • two handguns
  • over $61,000 in cash

Calhoun was arrested on drug charges while King was arrested on both drug and weapon charges.

According to police, tips from citizens who recognized suspicious activity in their neighborhood sparked this investigation.

Lorain residents who recognize drug activity in their neighborhood are urged to call 440-204-2108.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

