Arrest made in aggravated murder and robbery of 23-year-old man in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest in the aggravated murder and robbery of Brian M. Miller was made over three years after his death, Richmond Heights Police confirmed.

Police identified Marquise Buffington as the suspect who was arrested on Jan. 21.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at the Loganberry Apartments at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 5.

When they arrived, officers found Miller’s body in the parking lot of the A building.

EMS took Miller to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where the 23-year-old Cleveland resident was pronounced dead on Nov. 6.

Buffington’s bond was previously set by Lyndhurst Municipal Court Judge Dominic Coletta at 10% of $2,000,000 when an arrest warrant was obtained, according to police.

Police said the investigation is still active as another person or persons may have been involved.

“The Richmond Heights Police Department hope that Buffington’s arrest brings some peace to Brian M. Miller Jr.’s Family and Loved Ones,” RHPD stated.

[ 23-year-old Cleveland man murdered in Richmond Heights ]

Marquise Buffington (Richmond Heights Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.