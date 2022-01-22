2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrest made in aggravated murder and robbery of Richmond Heights man

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest in the aggravated murder and robbery of Brian M. Miller was made over three years after his death, Richmond Heights Police confirmed.

Police identified Marquise Buffington as the suspect who was arrested on Jan. 21.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of shots fired at the Loganberry Apartments on Nov. 5.

When they arrived, officers found Miller’s body in the parking lot of the A building.

EMS took Miller to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Buffington’s bond was previously set by Lyndhurst Municipal Court Judge Dominic Coletta at 10% of $2,000,000 when an arrest warrant was obtained, according to police.

Police said the investigation is still active as another person or persons may have been involved.

“The Richmond Heights Police Department hope that Buffington’s arrest brings some peace to Brian M. Miller Jr.’s Family and Loved Ones,” RHPD stated.

Marquise Buffington
Marquise Buffington(Richmond Heights Police)

