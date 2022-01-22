Cleveland Cooks: Chef Eddie Jackson’s ‘Veganuary’ game day recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Are you participating in “Veganuary?” Lots of people are starting 2022 by cutting back or cutting out meat.

But it’s been estimated that over one billion chicken wings are consumed on game day alone, leaving out those looking to stick to their meatless New Year’s resolutions.

Sweet Earth Foods and Chef Eddie Jackson created this plant-based chicken slider recipe. (Sweet Earth Foods)

Football-star turned Celebrity Chef Eddie Jackson joined me on Cleveland Cooks this week to share flavor-forward, plant-based recipes using Sweet Earth Foods.

Recipes:

1. Vegan Pulled Chipotle Chik’n Sliders

Serves: 10-12

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

· 1 package of Sweet Earth Chipotle Chik’n

· 1/4 cup ketchup

· 3 chipotle peppers in adobo

· 1/4 cup maple syrup

· 1 cup veggie broth

· 1 tsp allspice

· 1 tbsp brown sugar

· 1 small red onion, diced

· 3 cloves garlic, minced

· Juice of 1/2 lemon

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· Pinch of kosher salt & pepper to taste

· 1 dozen vegan brioche slider buns

Vegan Spicy Mayo:

· 1/2 cup vegan mayo

· 2 tbsp vegan sour cream

· 2 chipotle peppers in adobo

· 2 tbsp cilantro, minced finely

· 2 tsp fajita seasoning

· Juice of 1 lime

Optional toppings:

· 1 jar pickle chips

· ½ cup purple shredded cabbage

· ½ cup jalapeño peppers

· ½ cup shredded carrots

· ½ cup diced tomatoes

Directions:

· In a blender, purée peppers with ketchup, maple syrup, broth, allspice, and brown sugar. Set aside.

· In a pan, add oil over medium heat.

· Once oil begins to shimmer, add onion and season with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally.

· Once onions become translucent (around 5 minutes), add garlic.

· After 1 minute, add pepper purée blend to pan along with lemon juice and stir to combine.

· Once mixed, fold in Sweet Earth ready-to-eat Chipotle Chik’n and cook in pan for about 3-4 minutes so it is heated through.

· Spread vegan spicy mayo on the bun and add chik’n mixture. Top with fresh cabbage, pickles, jalapeño, shredded carrots and desired veggies for garnish.

2. Mindful Chik’nTM Stuffed Peppers

Serves: 10-12

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

· 1 package Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’nTM

· 1 pound of mini sweet bell peppers, stemmed and halved (seeds removed)

· 1 package cream cheese (vegan optional)

· 1 cup shredded sharp cheese (vegan optional)

· 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (vegan optional)

· 1/2 tsp cumin

· 1/2 tsp garlic powder

· 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

· Optional: ½ cup chopped jalapeños, for a kick

· Pinch of kosher salt & pepper to taste

· Fresh sprig of cilantro or parsley for garnish

Directions:

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

· Combine Sweet Earth Mindful Chik’nTM and all other ingredients in a bowl, excluding sweet bell peppers.

· Place stemmed and halved sweet bell peppers on parchment /silicon mat lined baking sheet.

· Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of mixture into each pepper.

· Bake 15-20 mins until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted.

· Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro.

3. Gochujang Chik’n Molasses Egg Rolls

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

· 1 package Sweet Earth Shredded Korean BBQ Chik’n

· ½ cup molasses gochujang glaze (recipe below)

· ¼ cup cooked white rice

· ¼ cup thinly shredded Napa cabbage

· ¼ cup shredded carrots

· 2 tsp black sesame seeds, toasted

· 2 finely diced green onions

· 12 egg roll wrappers

· Juice of half a lime

· 3 cups of canola oil for frying

· 2 eggs, plus 2 tbsp water for egg wash

Molasses Gochujang Glaze:

· ¼ cup gochujang

· ¼ cup molasses

· ¼ cup lite soy sauce

· ¼ cup water

· 1 heaping tbsp light brown sugar

· 1 tsp finely chopped ginger

· 1 tsp finely chopped garlic

· 1 tsp finely chopped shallot

· 1 bunch scallion thin sliced (for garnish)

· Pinch of kosher salt

· Pinch of black pepper

Directions:

For the Glaze/Dipping Sauce

· Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Once gochujang and brown sugar have fully dissolved, reduce heat to medium low for 5-8 minutes.*

· Reserve half for a light glaze over Sweet Earth Korean BBQ chik’n, rice and veggies to accentuate flavors and set the other half to the side for dipping the finished egg rolls in.

o *If sauce becomes too thick you can dissolve with a little water at a time until desired consistency is achieved.

For the Egg Rolls

· Preheat a lightly oiled pan over medium heat. Once hot, add Sweet Earth Korean BBQ Chik’n and stir fry for about 5 minutes.

· Once chik’n is heated through and slightly browned, transfer to mixing bowl followed by half of the gochujang glaze, rice, cabbage, carrots, green onion, sesame seeds and lime juice. Mix to combine.

· In a small bowl, combine eggs with water and whisk together.

· On a clean work surface, place square egg roll wrapper on a flat surface in a diamond configuration (so that a corner is facing toward you).

· Place the 1-2 tbsp filling on the lower third of the wrapper.

· Roll the corner closest to you over the filling once, gently tucking it under filling. Gently press down on each side of the filling to flatten the wrapper. Next, fold over both the left and right sides of the wrapper towards the middle.

· Brush the egg wash over the opposite corner of the egg roll wrapper, taking care only to brush it on the wrapper itself.

· Now, with your fingers on top of the roll, continue tightly rolling the egg roll into a cigar shape until completely sealed.

· Place the finished egg roll sealed side down on a wooden cutting board or a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Repeat until you’ve assembled all the egg rolls.

· Prepare oil in a heavy bottomed pan set over medium heat until oil begins to shimmer 5-7 mins.

· Fry rolls in batches until complete, rotating every 30-45 seconds until browned on all sides. Be sure to not over crowd pan while frying.

· Serve with remaining glaze as a dipping sauce.

Former NFL player and Food Network star, Eddie Jackson prepared vegan dishes for game day. (Sweet Earth Foods)

