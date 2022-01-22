Cleveland opens warming centers over bitter cold weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four recreation centers across Cleveland will extend their hours to serve as warming centers on Jan. 22-23.

Temperatures will creep into the low 20s on Saturday, and with the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits for most of the afternoon.

Sunday will also be quite chilly.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

The following centers will be open until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

Michael J. Zone Recreation Center at 6301 Lorain Ave.

Zelma George Recreation Center at 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Collinwood Recreation Center at 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sterling Recreation Center MidTown Sterling Park at 1380 East 32nd St.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.