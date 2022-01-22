Cleveland police search for man missing since 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are urging the public to come forward with information that could help solve a missing person cold case.

According to police, Martin A. Malone was last seen on Oct. 10, 2019 at St. Herman’s House, a men’s shelter located at 4410 Franklin Blvd.

Police said Malone, now 34 years old, is considered missing and endangered.

He is described by police as standing 5′10″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Contact Cleveland police at 216-623-2755 if you see Martin Malone or know his location.

