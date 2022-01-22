2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland temperatures plummet below 0 for 1st time since 2019
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did last night’s chilly weather seem exceptionally frigid, even for Cleveland?

It’s because the city experienced temperatures we’ve not felt in nearly three years, according to information from the 19 First Alert Storm Team and National Weather Service (NWS) Cleveland.

For the first time since Jan. 31, 2019, air temperatures in the city of Cleveland plummeted below zero.

NWS Cleveland said temperatures reached an overnight low of -3 degrees in Cleveland.

Cold temperatures will continue Sunday and snow is possible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

