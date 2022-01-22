Cleveland temperatures plummet below 0 for 1st time since 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did last night’s chilly weather seem exceptionally frigid, even for Cleveland?

It’s because the city experienced temperatures we’ve not felt in nearly three years, according to information from the 19 First Alert Storm Team and National Weather Service (NWS) Cleveland.

For the first time since Jan. 31, 2019, air temperatures in the city of Cleveland plummeted below zero.

NWS Cleveland said temperatures reached an overnight low of -3 degrees in Cleveland.

Cold temperatures will continue Sunday and snow is possible.

🥶🥶🥶We are waking up to some of the coldest weather we have seen in several years! Here is a look at the coldest overnight low temperatures for the official NWS weather stations around the area as of 6 am.#Brrr #Arctic #ExtremeCold #OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/7Pn7UQEqWh — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 22, 2022

