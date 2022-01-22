2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crews work to repair watermain break in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A watermain break is causing a headache for drivers making their way through Cleveland’s East Side.

Early Saturday morning, as temperatures remained below freezing, water started to pour over the road near 98th Street and Union Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles neighborhood.

Several blocks were closed with police officers directing drivers through detours.

Our 19 News crew spotted Cleveland Water employees on scene working to fix the problem.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland Water for a status update; we’ll let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

