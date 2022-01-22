2 Strong 4 Bullies
Daughter searches for driver who left her father for dead in Cleveland crash off overpass

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Randi Schofield is hoping someone can help identify the driver who crashed into her dad’s car, leading to him fighting for his life in the hospital.

Schofield said her father, Keith Schofield, was driving on I-90 east through Cleveland on Thursday night.

ODOT cameras showed a car swerved into Keith Schofield’s car, which caused it to flip off an overpass at West 98th Street.

Schofield was left in critical condition.

The driver that crashed in Schofield ended up driving off, and the Schofield family is asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Randi Schofield said her father is a beloved basketball coach who was returning from a tournament at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

