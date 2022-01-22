Downtown Akron hit by power outage Saturday night

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents and businesses downtown are currently without power and could be through Sunday.

Dominion Energy Ohio announced in a press release Saturday evening that crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Officials said the outage was caused by water seeping into the lines earlier today, which has impacted natural gas service, as well.

A warming center has been set up at the Mason Community Learning Center at 700 E. Exchange St., to accommodate customers without power and need temporary shelter.

Officials recommend the following steps for customers without power to prevent potential damage to pipes:

Let water from your faucet drip. A trickle of water might be all it takes to keep your pipes from freezing.

Open cabinet doors. This allows any heat to travel to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.

Or you may choose to shut off the water and drain the water system. Be aware that if you have a fire protection sprinkler system, it may be de-activated when you shut off the water.

