East Cleveland man finally gets heat in his apartment after 19 News steps in to help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Moore contacted 19 News Troubleshooters for help earlier this week.

He hasn’t had heat in his apartment at Forest Hill Terrace in East Cleveland for two months.

“I had to run the oven and the space heater since November,” said Moore.

Fast forward to Friday and Moore finally has heat in his apartment.

This comes after 19 News contacted the owners of Moore’s building multiple times since Tuesday.

“After checking everything, we decided to replace a bunch of parts in his radiator to make sure everything was functioning properly,” the owners told 19 News over the phone.

As we were walking into Moore’s apartment, we saw maintenance crews coming out of it.

“I appreciate that they’re remodeling the apartments... I just got stuck with a bad one... with heat now, it’ll be much better, more comfortable and I don’t have to sleep in my clothes,” said Moore.

Moore also has a message for 19 News.

“If it wouldn’t have been for you coming here Tuesday, it never would of happened. They just started working on it since 19 came this past Tuesday, so I appreciate the help that channel 19 gave me,” Moore added.

