House fire in Elyria potentially sparked by space heater, fire department says

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a house was severely damaged early Saturday morning in a fire potentially sparked by an unattended space heater.

According to a fire department news release, the blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Kenyon Avenue.

An investigation into the fire’s cause has pointed to unattended space heater located near combustibles, the fire department said.

While firefighters successfully rescued the family dog, the department said their efforts were complicated by the severe cold and wind chill.

According to the release, damages to the first floor of the home are estimated at $25,000.

The fire department issued the following statement as a reminder to the public:

“This unfortunate event lends us to remember to never leave space heaters unattended and always make sure you have working smoke detectors.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.