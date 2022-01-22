2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot overnight at Christie’s Cabaret in The Flats neighborhood

Christie's Cabaret Cleveland
Christie's Cabaret Cleveland
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service confirms a person was shot overnight at Christie’s Cabaret in the city’s Flats neighborhood.

An EMS supervisor said emergency personnel responded to the club around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a man shot.

He was taken to MetroHealth in stable condition, according to the EMS supervisor.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Christie’s Cabaret Cleveland is located at 1180 Main Ave.

