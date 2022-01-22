Man shot overnight at Christie’s Cabaret in The Flats neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service confirms a person was shot overnight at Christie’s Cabaret in the city’s Flats neighborhood.

An EMS supervisor said emergency personnel responded to the club around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a man shot.

He was taken to MetroHealth in stable condition, according to the EMS supervisor.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Christie’s Cabaret Cleveland is located at 1180 Main Ave.

