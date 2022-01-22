Mother charged for deleting texts from Cleveland father accused in baby’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records just released to 19 News confirm a mother and father are both facing charges in connection to the death of their infant son, King Kai Alexander.

Records show the father, 35-year-old Ernest Alexander, is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, for the 3-month-old’s homicide.

King Kai died Jan. 3 at Fairview Hospital of “blunt force injuries,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said King Kai was found with extensive internal injuries after spending time with Ernest.

19 News has now discovered via court records that King Kai’s mother, 28-year-old Shatika Moss, is accused by prosecutors of deleting text messages from Ernest about the homicide on the night of King Kai’s death.

She was arrested Jan. 6 and faces charges of tampering with evidence as well as endangering children, according to the records.

Records show she bonded out of jail days later and is due back in court on Feb. 8 for arraignment.

Ernest, who has previously been convicted of child endangering, was designated a repeat violent offender in the court records.

He is known to go by several aliases.

