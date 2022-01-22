Northeast Ohio weather: No January thaw in sight this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very cold start, clouds will be on the increase today as highs recover into the mid 20s.

We’re cloudy and not as cold tonight with snow arriving before daybreak and lows around 20.

Snow showers Sunday will bring around 1-3 inches of accumulation with highs headed back to the mid 20s.

The light snow ends Sunday night as lows tumble back into the single figures.

We’ll see another round of scattered snow showers Monday along with highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.