Three people injured in rollover accident on I-90 east in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An SUV traveling on I-90 east near East 260th Street in Euclid crashed and rolled over Saturday afternoon, blocking two lanes of traffic.

The crash was reported at about 4:10 p.m. and Euclid police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Traffic was diverted from the area until the vehicle was able to be towed.

The scene was cleared by about 4:55 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation website.

According to Euclid police dispatch, three occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Their identities were also not disclosed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.