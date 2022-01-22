2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scam Squad: don’t click on that link you just got in a text message

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you get an unexpected text, the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns you not to click on that link.

More and more scams are being sent straight to your smart phone.

You may get messages with offers like free gifts for paying your bill or texts warning you have a virus on your phone.

“They’re all flavors of scams, and they’re things that used to be delivered by emails and robocalls, now people are getting more texts by scams,” said Sheryl Harris, the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs director.

Harris also runs the Scam Squad, a county-wide task force.

“These things are really tempting, and they’re designed to be tempting and get us to click. So the more alarming it is—'there’s a problem with your account, you need to act now, or your driver’s license is in jeopardy, click here,’” she said.

The Ohio BMV is even warning people to be on the lookout for text messages that look official, saying “you are required to update your Ohio BMV profile now.”

19 Investigates also found PNC Bank is warning cybercriminals are targeting customers, reaching out by text, using PNC’s name.

Harris recommends watching out for key phrases like:

  • There’s a problem with your account
  • You’ve earned a gift or refund
  • There’s a delivery issue with a package, and
  • There’s a work-from-home job waiting for you.

“It’s like almost the more tempting it is, the more likely it is to be a scam,” Harris said.

If you click on a scam link, two things could happen.

You could be sent to a spoof site that will capture your private information or malware could infect your phone.

If it’s too late, and you clicked on a scam link, you can call the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad to report it at 216-443-SCAM (7226).

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Cleveland opens warming centers over bitter cold weekend
Sweet Earth Foods and Chef Eddie Jackson created this plant-based chicken slider recipe.
Cleveland Cooks: Chef Eddie Jackson’s ‘Veganuary’ game day recipes
Tarama McLoyd arrested, charged with murder of a Cleveland Police Officer
Video released of Tamara McLoyd’s arrest after alleged deadly shooting of a Cleveland Police Officer
Bodycam footage of the arrest of alleged cop killer Tamara McLoyd was released Friday.
Video released of 18 year old female’s arrest in her alleged deadly shooting of a Cleveland Police Officer