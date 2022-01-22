2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspected gunmen wanted for shooting victim multiple times in Cleveland

Suspected gunmen wanted for shooting victim multiple times in Cleveland
Suspected gunmen wanted for shooting victim multiple times in Cleveland(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said the males captured in these photos shot another male multiple times, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

The shooting happened in the area of West 97th Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to police.

Police said the suspects drove off in a green Pontiac Grand Am heading northbound on West 97th Street towards South Marginal Drive.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Detective Madej at 216-623-2524 and reference report #2022-016949 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on felonious assault shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

2 accused crack cocaine distributors arrested in Lorain
2 accused crack cocaine distributors arrested in Lorain
Marquise Buffington
Arrest made in aggravated murder and robbery of Richmond Heights man
Arrest made in aggravated murder and robbery of Richmond Heights man
Arrest made in aggravated murder and robbery of Richmond Heights man
Cleveland opens warming centers over bitter cold weekend