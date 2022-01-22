Suspected gunmen wanted for shooting victim multiple times in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said the males captured in these photos shot another male multiple times, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them.

The shooting happened in the area of West 97th Street and Lorain Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to police.

Police said the suspects drove off in a green Pontiac Grand Am heading northbound on West 97th Street towards South Marginal Drive.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Detective Madej at 216-623-2524 and reference report #2022-016949 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on felonious assault shooting.

