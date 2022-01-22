2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals reinstates vaccine requirement for caregivers after Supreme Court ruling

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals has reinstated their vaccine requirement for caregivers.

In a statement released Saturday to 19 News, the hospital system confirmed they are requiring caregivers to receive their first vaccination by Feb. 14 and their second-dose by March 15.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled on Jan. 13 the Biden administration can move forward with their plans for a mandate covering most U.S. health care workers, applying to providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

According to the Associated Press, the mandate, which includes religious and medical exemptions, affects 10.4 million workers at 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers.

Read the full statement from University Hospitals below.

“Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers to proceed. University Hospitals is asking its caregivers to receive their first vaccination by Feb. 14, 2022 and, if a two-dose vaccine, the second by March 15, 2022.

This requirement applies to all UH caregivers as well as licensed independent providers; students, trainees, and volunteers; and anyone who provides care, treatment, or other in-person services to UH or its patients under contract or arrangement. Caregivers may request a medical or religious accommodation under the CMS mandate.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death. Since the vaccine became available in late 2020, we have encouraged our caregivers to get vaccinated and made vaccines readily available to them. The overwhelming majority of them are vaccinated and we are grateful to them all for their service during this challenging time.”

