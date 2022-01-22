2 Strong 4 Bullies
Video released of Tamara McLoyd’s arrest after alleged deadly shooting of a Cleveland Police Officer

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST
Tarama McLoyd arrested, charged with murder of a Cleveland Police Officer
Tarama McLoyd arrested, charged with murder of a Cleveland Police Officer(WOIO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Video of Tarama McLoyd’s arrest has been released by the Cleveland Police Department.

The profanity-laced video showed her resisting as police handcuffed and took her into custody.

She’s charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft and several other charges, in connection to the shooting death of Officer Shane Bartek on New Year’s Eve.

Police said McLoyd shot Bartek twice in his back as he tried to escape a carjacking incident.

Her alleged accomplice, Anthony Butler, was later arrested in Bartek’s car.

McLoyd and a couple of her friends were stopped later that night, she was arrested, and police said a gun was found in the vehicle they were riding in.

She is currently being held under a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

