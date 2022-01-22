2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast and Central Ohio through Sunday

19 First Alert Days: Snow moves in tonight and tomorrow
19 First Alert Days: Snow moves in tonight and tomorrow(WOIO)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of northeast and central Ohio through Sunday.

Lake effect snow and a ‘clipper’ system are expected to bring snow accumulation of 2-5 inches from Ashatbula to Hancock County.

According to 19 News First Alert Weather, the snowbelt and areas south of US 30 are likely to receive the heaviest snowfall over the weekend.

Residents in Northeast and Central Ohio should anticipate overnight temperatures in single-digits and slippery road conditions through Sunday evening.

Cleveland, Akron and Canton have warming centers open through Monday and are scheduled to reopen them next week.

The advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Graphic
Downtown Akron hit by power outage Saturday night
A single-vehicle accident on I-90 east in Euclid left an SUV on it's roof.
Three people injured in rollover accident on I-90 east in Euclid
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 15,677 new COVID-19 cases
Martin A. Malone
Cleveland police search for man missing since 2019