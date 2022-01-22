Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast and Central Ohio through Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of northeast and central Ohio through Sunday.

Lake effect snow and a ‘clipper’ system are expected to bring snow accumulation of 2-5 inches from Ashatbula to Hancock County.

According to 19 News First Alert Weather, the snowbelt and areas south of US 30 are likely to receive the heaviest snowfall over the weekend.

Residents in Northeast and Central Ohio should anticipate overnight temperatures in single-digits and slippery road conditions through Sunday evening.

Cleveland, Akron and Canton have warming centers open through Monday and are scheduled to reopen them next week.

The advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

