Woman with outstanding warrants arrested in Portage County buy-bust drug operation

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A buy-bust operation conducted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit led to the arrest of one woman with outstanding warrants, the sheriff’s office confirmed

A PCSODVCU detective worked undercover and arranged the purchase of 90 20mg tablets of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine (Adderall) and 60 400mg tablets of gabapentin from Ruth Sheppard, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office said this buy-bust operation took place on Jan. 19 at Giant Eagle at 909 East Main Street in Ravenna.

Investigators were aware that Sheppard had outstanding warrants for probation violation and the original offense of burglary through the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a misdemeanor theft warrant through Kent State University, the sheriff’s office stated.

Ruth Sheppard was arrested and taken to the Portage County Justice Center and charged with trafficking in drugs and trafficking in dangerous drugs, the sheriff’s office listed.

Additional charges are pending and will be presented to the Portage County Prosecutor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8629 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug activity.

