19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread snow expected in Northern Ohio; winter weather advisory in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers today will be heavy at times as highs head to the mid and upper 20s.

Snow ends tonight as lows tumble back into the single figures.

⚠⚠ A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire area through the afternoon and evening. Snowfall amounts will generally be anywhere from 3 to 6 inches. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible at times, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. ❄🌨 pic.twitter.com/FMH1IJjwB1 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 23, 2022

We’ll see another round of light, scattered snow showers Monday along with highs around 30.

Monday night’s weather may include some freezing drizzle along with light snow and lows around 20.

