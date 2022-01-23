2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread snow expected in Northern Ohio; winter weather advisory in effect

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers today will be heavy at times as highs head to the mid and upper 20s.

Snow ends tonight as lows tumble back into the single figures.

Winter weather advisory in effect for Northeast and Central Ohio through Sunday

We’ll see another round of light, scattered snow showers Monday along with highs around 30.

Monday night’s weather may include some freezing drizzle along with light snow and lows around 20.

