19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread snow expected in Northern Ohio; winter weather advisory in effect
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers today will be heavy at times as highs head to the mid and upper 20s.
Snow ends tonight as lows tumble back into the single figures.
We’ll see another round of light, scattered snow showers Monday along with highs around 30.
Monday night’s weather may include some freezing drizzle along with light snow and lows around 20.
