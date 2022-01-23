Drivers face snowy, dangerous conditions in Northeast Ohio (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are facing slick spots and dangerous conditions across Northeast Ohio as snow continues coming down.

Traffic accidents have occurred in our area, leading several local sheriffs to issue snow emergencies.

The 19 First Alert Storm Team reports that lake effect snow may develop by Sunday night.

The concerns started early Sunday as snow blanketed areas still recovering from last Monday’s winter storm.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued a speed limit reduction at 8:30 a.m. for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

Montville police urged travelers to use caution around 9:30 a.m. as emergency crews responded to multiple crashes along I-71 in Medina County.

A semi-truck ended up in an embankment during a crash, and the driver was extricated by authorities, Montville police said.

As morning became afternoon, ODOT shared that 1,000 plows are out working to better the roads.

12PM: 1,000 plows are out on state and US routes outside municipalities and all interstates except the Ohio Turnpike. This is the view from one on SR-95 in Morrow County. Give them room to work and remember that during heavy snowfall roads will likely be snow covered. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/oisrvbweHs — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 23, 2022

Our weather team said snow totals will vary but three to six inches are possible.

