Drivers face snowy, dangerous conditions in Northeast Ohio (live blog)

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are facing slick spots and dangerous conditions across Northeast Ohio as snow continues coming down.

Traffic accidents have occurred in our area, leading several local sheriffs to issue snow emergencies.

Northeast Ohio parking bans, road advisories: Snow impacts travel throughout our area

The 19 First Alert Storm Team reports that lake effect snow may develop by Sunday night.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The concerns started early Sunday as snow blanketed areas still recovering from last Monday’s winter storm.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued a speed limit reduction at 8:30 a.m. for a section of I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather conditions.

Winter weather conditions trigger speed limit reduction on I-90 in Lake County

Montville police urged travelers to use caution around 9:30 a.m. as emergency crews responded to multiple crashes along I-71 in Medina County.

A semi-truck ended up in an embankment during a crash, and the driver was extricated by authorities, Montville police said.

Caption

As morning became afternoon, ODOT shared that 1,000 plows are out working to better the roads.

Our weather team said snow totals will vary but three to six inches are possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

