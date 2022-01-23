Is Cuyahoga County close to finalizing plans for new jail?

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Plans for a new Cuyahoga County jail have moved forward. It’s been a controversial topic for years.

Neighbors in Cleveland’s Slavic Village fear their community will soon be forever changed.

“Some time at the end of December in our neighborhood group, someone texted an article saying they were considering Slavic Village as a site for the new county jail and we were all taken by surprise,” said Sharena Zayed, a resident.

On Thursday, the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Steering Committee met to discuss plans for the new jail.

They released images showing what the facility could look like, though its location, size, cost, and funding remain unknown.

“We don’t even have a high school in this area. Like a traditional high school in this area. So our kids go from kindergarten and elementary school and then the next thing they see out their window is a jail,” said Zayed.

Zayed and Kimberly Anderson want county leaders to know that no matter where they build the jail, it should be away from neighborhoods full of kids playing.

“There was talk about a new park downtown, why not put it there. It’s close to the courts. The congestion for this proposed site would be unreal, 200 to 250 per day back and forth to the Justice Center for courts. That’s crazy, we don’t need that here. We are trying to rebuild and I feel that would bring us down,” said Anderson.

In February the committee is taking the last of proposals for the jail site.

