Mass COVID testing site in Cleveland now closed for business

Site slows down after almost 2,000 tests a day in first two weeks
An Ohio National Guardsman directs cars on a snowy end to the mass testing at the W.O. Walker...
An Ohio National Guardsman directs cars on a snowy end to the mass testing at the W.O. Walker Center(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three cars lined up before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday for the last day of testing at the W.O. Walker Center in University Circle.

John Deutsch found himself second in line on the last day.

“I waited until the rush was over,” Deutsch said. “I was here a couple of weeks ago and it was like all the way around three blocks so I decided to get up early this morning and come register and it turns out, I’m number two.”

Gloria Varness was also one of the first on the last day.

“I’ve had COVID, been vaccinated, but woke up this morning and thought, eh,” Varness said. “So better safe than sorry.”

The site apparently has run its course, from 1800 a day for the first few weeks to significantly fewer recently.

“About the last week or so, it’s been pretty, not very many people here,” said Sgt. Mason Sieger of the Ohio National Guard, who’ve assisted at the testing site. “Some days 50 people maybe to 200, depending on the day.”

Appointments became necessary after the first day that saw a line of cars and massive backups around University Circle. But testing has run smoothly since then with 25,000 people tested since December 21.

The National Guardsman say they’re confident they’ve done some important work

“I think we helped a good bit, especially as crazy as things have been. taking some of the load off the hospital personnel,” Sieger said.

Despite the security of a mass testing site gone, those in line say they don’t feel abandoned.

“As long as you can get it at other places, it’s okay,” said Varness.

“This type of public testing is great,” said Deutsch. “You don’t have to get out of your car but I think it’s important we keep doing this.”

More testing kits are now available and, with peak testing demand around the holidays gone, these mass testing sites will be less of a necessity.

